White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 12:06:52-05

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks announced on social media that he's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Hearing the word 'cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," Hendriks wrote in a statement.

The MLB pitcher said he intends to overcome the disease and return to the mound. Hendriks added that treatment would begin on Monday.

"I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this," he said.

The MLB reacted to Hendriks' posts, writing, "The entire baseball community is behind you."

Most cases of non-Hodkins lymphoma are considered treatable. The Cleveland Clinic says people diagnosed with the disease are living longer thanks to new treatments and targeted therapies.

