WHO: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at raves in Europe

AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 09:49:06-04

A lead adviser to the World Health Organization says the unprecedented monkeypox outbreak might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, said the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

Four confirmed cases in Germany have been linked to raves in Gran Canaria and Berlin, according to a government report obtained by AP.

Health officials in Spain are investigating possible links between a Gay Pride event in the Cnary Island and cases at a sauna in Madrid.

Madrid, the capital of Spain, has at least 30 cases.

The disease has spread to places like Britain, Spain, Switzerland, France, the U.S. and Australia.

Denmark reported its first case of monkeypox on Monday.

Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash, and lesions on the face or genitals.

It can be spread through close contact with an infected person or their clothing or bedsheets, but sexual transmission has not yet been documented.

