Woman who typed up Schindler's list, Mimi Reinhard, dies at 107

The secretary who typed up the list of Jews German businessman Oskar Schindler saved during World War II has died.

Mimi Reinhard died Friday in Israel at 107, the Associated Press reported.

Born in Austria in 1915, she later moved to Poland before the war began. But when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939, she was sent to the Krakow ghetto and then moved to the Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

While there, she worked in the administrative office. Then in 1944, she was made responsible for typing the names of those sent to work at Schindler's ammunition factory.

Schindler saved the lives of 1,200 Jews, including Reinhard's, by bribing Nazi authorities to let them work in his factories, according to the AP.

In an interview in 2008, Reinhard didn't know then how important that list would become.

The story was turned into the 1993 movie by director Steven Spielberg “Schindler’s List.”