World War II letters found in Goodwill donations in Kentucky

A box holding two letters sent 80 years ago was among the donations at a Goodwill Store in Kentucky.

They were addressed to Elizabeth W. Smith at a P. O. Box in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

They were written by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine, gunners mate, 3rd class, aboard the USS LST-385.

Goodwill isn't sure how the letters ended up in Bellevue, Kentucky, but they're trying to find out.

"And something like this, the family would want. You know, you'd want the grandson to be able to hold his grandfather's letter and read his words." Goodwill spokesperson Michael Flannery told WLWT.

The news outlet reported that the first letter was sent from the naval training center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

The second letter was sent from aboard the ship, WLWT reported.

Goodwill said they are trying to find Ballantine's next of kin so they can return the letters to them, the news outlet reported.