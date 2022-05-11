Wrong number announced in May 10 Mega Millions drawing

People who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Tuesday's drawing may want to check their numbers again.

Mega Millions said the host called out the wrong number for the Mega Ball. The host said the Mega Ball was a 6, but a 9 ball is what actually came out of the machine. A 6 even flashed across the screen.

The lottery said the results were audited.

The correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are:

15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Millions draw happens every Tuesday and Friday. Its current jackpot is estimated at $99 million as of Wednesday. At this time, the Lottery has not indicated that Friday's drawing would be affected by the error on Tuesday.

This story was originally reported by August Erbacher on wkbw.com.