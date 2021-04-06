Yahoo Answers to shut down for good May 4

After more than 15 years, Yahoo announced its shutting down its question-and-answer platform Yahoo Answers on May 4.

According to a banner on top of the Verizon-owned media outlet's page, the online portal will go into read-only mode on April 20.

Users have until June 30 to request their old data to download, including previous questions and answers.

According to The Verge, the company decided to shut down the page because it had become less popular over the years.

In a note sent to active Yahoo Members, the company said they plan to shift their resources away to “focus on products that better serve our members," The New York Times reported.