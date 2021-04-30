YouTube TV removed from Roku devices amid Google contract dispute

The connection between YouTube TV and Roku has been ended.

YouTube confirmed that Roku removed YouTube TV after Google ended its contract with the television streaming service.

"An update for our members: Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with Roku," YouTube announced on Twitter. "We continue to offer Roku the opportunity to renew the YouTube TV deal under the existing reasonable terms."

According to CBS News, a Roku spokesperson said the company was "disappointed" with Google allowing the contract to lapse.

On Friday, Google said in a blog post that it began negotiating with Roku, hoping to renew the contract under the same terms as it has in the past.

According to Google, Roku wanted to renegotiate the usage terms for YouTube TV and its app and make changes on YouTube that would have limited the ability to update, fix or add new features to the app.