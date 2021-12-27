Watch
Nativity on display at the capitol rotunda

For the first time, a nativity scene was on display at the state capitol on Monday.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Dec 27, 2021
Starting at 11:30 this morning until 12:30 p.m. people read from the bible and gave Christmas books to children.

One of the groups behind the nativity is the Thomas More Society, a law firm specializing in religious liberties, among other things.

Another group is the American Nativity Scene, which wants to display the nativity in every state capitol in America.

They reached out in Kentucky and that is how the nativity came to the rotunda.

“I thought well since we were going to have a simpler Christmas this year, so maybe just focusing on the real meaning of it would be better and something fun for the family to do, so we decided to take it on,” said Jennifer Koehler, a coordinator of the State Capitol Nativity.

The nativity was an event today hosted by a private group. The government does not sponsor religion.

