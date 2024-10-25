Navigate a beer can maze at West Sixth Brewing's first haunted tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over the last 12 years, West Sixth Brewing has grown into a Lexington mainstay.

No strangers to community involved, the brewery decided to embrace spooky season this year to bring people in for some fun.

“We are anticipating a very spooky Halloween night," West Sixth Brewing marketing & creative director Kelly Hieronymus said.

"We’re excited to launch our first haunted tour at West Sixth Brewing. It’ll be a little DIY, a little bit scary and a little bit of beer in between.”

The homemade haunt is a bit of a passion project for the production team at West Sixth who have always admired the Halloween vibe.

“They have a huge affinity for Halloween movies, spooky movies, horror movies. We decided ‘let’s play with it and incorporate it into a West Sixth tour," Hieronymus said.

Guests will be guided through the brewery's warehouse, navigating a maze comprised of more than one million beer cans while learning about the facility's spooky past.

“This back warehouse space was added on in the 90’s. It was actually medical document storage back here. Floor to ceiling this place was filled with all the medical documents of people all throughout Kentucky," Kelly Hieronymus said.

“We have the historic, 100 plus year old rainbow bread factory, definitely haunted. Then we have this warehouse base added in the 1980’s-90’s for medical documents.”

More than enough to help set the spooky scene as guests make their way from the warehouse to the tap room for more Halloween fun (and maybe a few surprises along the way).

"It's been really fun to come up with what we should do or what we should try, what's actually feasible. At the end of the day, it is a DIY experience," Kelly Hieronymus said.

"We don't have a massive cast of people. It's all folks that work here that are putting the effort forth."

The West Sixth Haunted Tour is taking place Halloween Night, Thursday October 31 with multiple time slots for you to pick from.

If you want to learn more and sign up for the tour, click here.