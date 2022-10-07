Nearly $13,000 raised in memory of Lexington man who died by suicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Caleb Pitts was just 24 years old when he died by suicide in March.

"He was athletic," his mother, Leilani Gilbert, said. "He was artistic. He loved to draw. He was passionate, and always had a smile on his face. He was always throwing a peace sign up when you'd take a picture of him."

Gilbert said she was devastated and shocked when Caleb took his own life. She said he was making future plans and didn't display any of the classic signs of suicide she knew to look for.

"His father and myself, all his friends, his brothers, no one saw it coming," Gilbert said.

If there is someone out there who understands what she's going through, it's Mark Cain.

His son, Shelby, took his life in 2009.

"I was with him two hours before he shot himself," Mark said.

Shelby's death drove Mark to quit his job and launch Shelby's Way. He uses hot rods to raise awareness because cars are a passion he shared with Shelby.

"From the time he was 7-8 years old, we raced," Mark said.

Through drag races, car shows, special builds, and more, Mark raises money to provide education and give financial support and access to mental health care to those who need it.

On Sunday, Shelby's Way will have $12,840 more in the bank.

"I can't put a price on it for us," Mark said. "That $12,000 will go a long way."

The money is coming from a dart tournament Leilani hosted in Caleb's memory. The event raised more than she could have ever imagined.

"It was just overwhelming, the support that we got from this," Leilani said.

For both of these parents who have faced extraordinary loss, they hope their stories reach someone who needs it so they know there is help and hope out there.

Anyone who wants to donate to Shelby's Way can do so on their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to reach the suicide and crisis line.

