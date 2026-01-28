Nearly 20 years later, police still searching for missing Thomas 'Tom' Profitt

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection to a nearly 20-year-old missing persons cold case out of Winchester.

According to officials, the Winchester Police Department began working the case on May 3, 2006, after Thomas "Tom" Edward Profitt disappeared.

Officials say that Profitt reportedly spoke with a few people on the day of his disappearance, including his daughter.

Profitt, according to officials, told his daughter that he was on his way to Lexington to see her, but he never arrived.

According to officials, he was reportedly driving a 1997 maroon Buick Century with a vanity plate on the front that read, "Tom & Anna" and license plate number 165ADW.

At the time of his disappearance, Profitt was 220 pounds, 6' tall, with blue eyes and gray hair. He also wore glasses, and part of his index finger on his right hand was missing, according to officials.

Winchester police, along with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, are asking that anyone with information regarding the cold case call 859-355-7443 or 859-253-2020. Any information can be anonymous.