Caiman spotted in Lexington canal, caught by animal control officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large reptile startled a woman in Lexington as she was walking her dog before it was caught by animal control officers Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to Roland Avenue for complaints of a large reptile in a canal shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. A Lexington Fayette Animal Control and Care officer tells LEX 18 she believes it's a dwarf caiman.

Animal control officers say they got a call from a woman who said she was walking her dog when the reptile got close to them. Officers were able to get the caiman out of the canal and it's secure at their facility now. They are waiting to get permission from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to take it to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.

Officers are trying to figure out where the reptile came from and who the potential owner could be. Caimans are illegal to own in Kentucky.