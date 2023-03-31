Nearly 50 chihuahuas rescued from Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 50 chihuahuas from two homes side-by-side earlier this week.

"In this case particular, on Monday we were able to get probable cause which is something we hadn't had up until that point," said Jai Hamilton with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control. "And once we were able to get that, then I felt comfortable applying for the search warrant."

Hamilton says this started with a call from a concerned citizen. When investigators went to get the chihuahuas, that call became even more justified. She added this is the worst case they have seen in about five years.

"Well the house was extremely unsanitary and full of animal waste," she said. "The chihuahuas are doing— as far as physical condition, they're doing okay."

The animals were rescued from the two homes on Chippendale Circle. The city has now condemned both houses. According to the citations, the animals were found in "unfit living conditions".

Two people were cited and have court appearances on April 12.

