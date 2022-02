(LEX 18) — Necropsy results for Medina Spirit could be released sometime this week, according to TVG's Todd Schrupp.

Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby last year but later failed a drug test. That led to trainer Bob Baffert's suspension and a legal battle over the testing. Baffert says an ointment caused the failed results.

The horse died on December 6th on the track in Santa Anita.

A hearing to determine if Medina Spirit will keep the title of Kentucky Derby winner has not been scheduled.