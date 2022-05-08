Neighbors voice concerns after double homicide, rise in gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — People in a North Lexington neighborhood are voicing their concerns after Saturday's shooting at Green Acres Park.

"I'm not really fond of when people have parties over there because I know most of the time it's not going to end well," said resident Jacqueline Robinson.

She said Saturday morning was like a bad case of Deja Vu.

"This is the second time the door got shot and the third time the house got shot," said Robinson.

Living just a few feet from Green Acres Park - she came home, once again, to find her house riddled with bullets.

"One maybe two bullets ricocheted in from the undercarriage of the house," said Robinson.

Hours after the shooting... Police marked over 70 pieces of evidence.

Neighbor Francisco Rodriguez was in his room when the shooting started.

"Gunshots going on both sides, people running scattering, going everywhere around," he said.

After the shots ended, he went outside to find his front windows full of holes and both of his cars damaged.

20-year-old Amaya Taylor-Sandifer died at the scene. Her family remembers her as a driven young woman who always made time for the people in her life.

49-year-old James Henry Bost Jr. was also killed in the shooting.

Three other men were found in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the incident.

Police are still searching for security footage concerning the incident.