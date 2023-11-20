Nelson Co. man charged after police find explosives, murder plans

NEW HAVEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nelson County man was arrested and charged Monday after police found dangerous devices and plans for murder in his home.

On Sunday evening, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a man using police equipment to stop a vehicle earlier that day.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home on Jim Clark Road in New Haven. They found parts of what appeared to be a pipe bomb, objects designed to be booby traps, multiple firearms, and police equipment such as a baton, taser, pepper spray, and body armor with police patches.

Police also found plans for the kidnapping of the suspect's ex-girlfriend and the murder of another man.

22-year-old Mason Johnson of New Haven was charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap, use of a weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, violation of an EPO, and impersonating a peace officer.

Johnson is being held at the Nelson County Correctional Center.