Watch Now
News

Actions

Nelson County Sheriff searching for man wanted for alleged attempted murder, strangulation

Untitled design - 2023-10-23T130911.921.png
Nelson County Sheriff's Office
Untitled design - 2023-10-23T130911.921.png
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 13:17:10-04

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an alleged attempted murder and strangulation.

According to deputies, on October 19, they responded to Camp Branch Road about a stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim in the back bedroom, and she was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say that the victim stated that 33-year-old Daniel Mendez was responsible for the stabbing.

Mendez has active warrants for the attempted murder and attempted strangulation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-348-3211.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18