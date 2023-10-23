Nelson County Sheriff searching for man wanted for alleged attempted murder, strangulation

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an alleged attempted murder and strangulation.

According to deputies, on October 19, they responded to Camp Branch Road about a stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim in the back bedroom, and she was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say that the victim stated that 33-year-old Daniel Mendez was responsible for the stabbing.

Mendez has active warrants for the attempted murder and attempted strangulation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-348-3211.