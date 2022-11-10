Nettie Depp statue unveiled at the Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — History was made Thursday afternoon at the state capitol.

A statue of educator Nettie Depp now stands on the first floor of the west entrance.

This is the first permanent monument of a woman to be displayed in the building.

Depp was the first woman elected to public office in Barren County back in 1913, as superintendent of Barren County Schools.

She served there through 1917, then as principal at Cave City High School, and on to teacher and principal at Scottsville High.

Depp died of breast cancer in 1932.

There is also a Kentucky Historical Society marker bearing her name at the Barren County Courthouse.