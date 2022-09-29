New $60 million shopping development planned for Citation Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Greer and Webb Companies announced plans for a 28-acre development on the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

According to a release, a $60 million shopping complex will include a national grocery and pharmacy, retail shops, restaurants, professional offices and medical facilities, and more.

The "Citation Centre, LLC" recently acquired the property from the estate of William Gatton, a philanthropist and supporter of the University of Kentucky who passed away in April.