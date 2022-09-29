Watch Now
News

Actions

New $60 million shopping development planned for Citation Boulevard

citation.jpg
LEX 18
citation.jpg
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:44:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Greer and Webb Companies announced plans for a 28-acre development on the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

According to a release, a $60 million shopping complex will include a national grocery and pharmacy, retail shops, restaurants, professional offices and medical facilities, and more.

The "Citation Centre, LLC" recently acquired the property from the estate of William Gatton, a philanthropist and supporter of the University of Kentucky who passed away in April.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!