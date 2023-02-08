New bill aims to help health care workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — State legislators introduced a bill to address Kentucky's ongoing healthcare worker shortage.

"We at the general assembly hear people loud and clear, and we are taking action," said Representative Ken Flaming as he introduced House Bill 200.

The bill will allocate at least 65 percent of its funding for partners to establish scholarships for health care education.

The majority of what's left over will go toward helping universities increase their faculty.

But this legislation is not all about nursing.

"We are going to include mental health professionals, paramedics, EMT, nursing aides, physical therapists, dental hygienists and many more," said Fleming.

A 2022 survey by the Kentucky Nurses Association reported that 75 percent of nurses with high experience were considering leaving the profession.

Jennifer Wiseman with the KNA hopes House Bill 200 will increase enrollment in nursing schools across the state and encourage others to join and stay on the frontlines.

"It is imperative as a profession that our pipeline of up-and-coming nurses is strong. To create a strong pipeline, our nursing schools must be adequately staffed," said Wiseman.

Lawmakers hope to further discuss funding for House Bill 200 at the next legislative session.