Construction on part of New Circle Road begins in Lexington, expected to be completed in August 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Construction on New Circle Road/KY 4, which includes a barrier wall on the East side of the interchange ramp, begins October 4 until further notice.

This will connect Westbound US 60 to Northbound New Circle Road/KY 4 and along New Circle Road/KY 4. The wall will be a distance of 0.48 miles.

The anticipated completion date for the project is August 15, 2022.

New Circle Road/KY 4



A temporary shoulder closure will be in effect between milepoints 4.80 and 5.20

The shoulder closure will reduce the number of Inner Loop lanes to one

The Inner Loop lane will remain open

There will be no blasting for this project --- shafts will be drilled for the wall

The project is located in the vicinity of the Saddle Club neighborhood

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.