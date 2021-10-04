Watch
Construction on part of New Circle Road begins in Lexington, expected to be completed in August 2022

Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 10:44:06-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Construction on New Circle Road/KY 4, which includes a barrier wall on the East side of the interchange ramp, begins October 4 until further notice.

This will connect Westbound US 60 to Northbound New Circle Road/KY 4 and along New Circle Road/KY 4. The wall will be a distance of 0.48 miles.

The anticipated completion date for the project is August 15, 2022.

New Circle Road/KY 4

  • A temporary shoulder closure will be in effect between milepoints 4.80 and 5.20
  • The shoulder closure will reduce the number of Inner Loop lanes to one
  • The Inner Loop lane will remain open
  • There will be no blasting for this project --- shafts will be drilled for the wall
  • The project is located in the vicinity of the Saddle Club neighborhood

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.

