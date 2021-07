LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One lane of New Circle Road's outer loops prior to Nicholasville Road has shut down due to what looks like a car that caught on fire.

Multiple cars may have been involved.

The inner loop is open but moving slow, traffic is being diverted from the outer loop onto exit 2.

No word on injuries at this time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.