New concession options at Rupp Arena (the ice cream is back, too)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ice cream is returning to Rupp Arena for the men's basketball season, but new concessions are soon to be ready and running.

LEX 18

One of the more noticeable changes will be the Kroger Korner outside Section 37. This will allow fans other options aside from the general concessions. It's an opportunity to purchase sandwiches, salads, sushi, drinks and other snacks. The self-checkout is aimed to be contactless and quick.

LEX 18 Kroger Korner

City BBQ also returns to Rupp Arena for the first time since before the pandemic. Hunt Brothers Pizza, Chick-fil-A, Skyline Chili, and Taylor Belle's ice cream will also have their positions along the concourse.

LEX 18

Mobile ordering is something Rupp Arena officials are working to implement.

"Over this next season, we are rolling out mobile ordering for food and beverage," said Brian Sipe, the general manager at Rupp Arena. "Guests will get a QR code in their e-mail or they'll see QR codes on our concourse, so we're first rolling that out for UK games and then we will be rolling that out for other events too."

LEX 18

Have no fear, ice cream fans. The famous Rupp soft-serve ice cream is back for another season.