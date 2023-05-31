Watch Now
New crosswalk traffic signal to be installed on Lexington Street

Posted at 12:13 PM, May 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Lexington will upgrade the crossing signal on South Limestone at Pine Street to a High-Intensity Activated crosswalk system.

The HAWK system is a traffic control device that helps pedestrians safely cross roadways at midblock crossings and intersections without a traffic light.

A HAWK signal appears offline until a pedestrian activates it, which allows traffic to proceed without stopping until someone needs to cross the street.

The signal will flash yellow when it's activated, then transition to solid yellow. Cars should slow down as soon as they see the yellow and come to a complete stop on a solid red. Once that light begins flashing red, cars may proceed once the crosswalk is clear.

Pedestrians will see the same indicators as a traditional traffic signal.

According to Traffic Engineer Manager David Filiatreau, the HAWK system is expected to be activated on June 1.

