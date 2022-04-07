New details in the shooting of 3 children, 1 adult in northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New details were uncovered in the shooting of three minors and an adult Monday night in northern Kentucky.

A warrant obtained by WCPO explains that a crowd had gathered to watch two teenage girls fist fight in Covington.

When others jumped in to the fight, the warrant says 41-year-old Thomas Brown fired a shot into the air. Someone then fired a gun at Thomas and the two exchanged fire, which sent Thomas and three minors to the hospital.

A witness shares the moment when they realized that one of the teens—a 14-year-old—had been shot in the neck.

"That was the main place that was bleeding. So, that's the only place that I was touching was her neck. She was going in and out and I was scared. I knew she was scared. You have to be scared. You're 14-years-old and you're sitting here thinking you're about to die," said the witness.

Brown has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

No word yet on the arrest of the other alleged shooter.