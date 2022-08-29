Watch Now
New distillery coming to Georgetown, will create up to 45 jobs in the area

Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 12:58:44-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County is getting its first distillery in 50 years.

Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown, according to Gov. Beshear's office. The nearly $51 million investment will create up to 45 full-time jobs in the area, including operations and administrative positions.

The project will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse. It will serve as the company's first vertically integrated distilling operation and also its future headquarters.

In a statement, Gov. Beshear called the distillery investment a "welcome addition" to the county.

"I want to thank the company’s leadership for their vision to grow in the commonwealth and add to Kentucky’s position as the bourbon capital of the world," said Gov. Beshear.

For more information on Blue Run Spirits, visit bluerunspirits.com.

