Georgetown community voices support for mayor as new police chief is sworn in

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Georgetown officially has a new police chief. Tonight, the city council unanimously voted to name Darin Allgood as chief of the department.

Newly-elected Mayor Burney Jenkins ignited controversy when he decided to fire longtime chief Michael Bosse.

Tonight, the temperature was much cooler with many voicing their support for the mayor.

"I've known Mayor Jenkins since the first day of college and he's the most pure, honest person I've ever known," said one man. "He's someone who wants best for the community."

Those against the decision to fire the former chief made their feelings known as well.

"A lot of the people have given up, they've given up that the city council will stand up to the mayor," said Ken Heil.

Many still want the mayor to share more about the new direction he wants the police department to go in.

"You want to know what direction he's going in? He's been in office a month, give him a chance to show he can do this job," said another resident.

However, not a single person had anything bad to say about the man taking over as chief. Darin Allgood said this fulfills a longtime goal of his.

"I'm very humbled, I'm very appreciative of all the support from officers and a lot of people in the community," said Chief Allgood.

He said he doesn't plan to make any significant changes to the department.

"I know change is hard, but I know change can also be good. Let's let Jenkins work with the council to make Georgetown better," said one woman.

The mayor also discussed their efforts to decrease a proposed water rate increase. They have a meeting scheduled with a state auditor to discuss the issues that led to the increase.

The mayor says he'll share what he can with the community as soon as possible.