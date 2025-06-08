New Hampshire man arrested in Boone County on human trafficking charges

BOON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man from New Hampshire faces several charges, such as human trafficking, after allegedly traveling to meet a minor in Boone County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Paul Vallatini from New Hampshire faces charges in Boone County after allegedly traveling to meet a teenage girl he connected with online.

Vallatini allegedly met the minor through Snapchat and sent her explicit images on at lease five occasions, according to police.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports that the girl later picked Vallatini up from the airport and the two went shopping together. According to deputies, Vallatini was staying at a local hotel on Friday when he was arrested.

Vallatini faces multiple charges, including five counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor and human trafficking for a victim under 18.

This is an ongoing investigation. We'll update you with more information once we learn it.