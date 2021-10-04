Watch
'New Kids On The Block' coming to Rupp Arena on June 26, 2022

Photo provided by Associated Press
Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood with New Kids on the Block Perform during the Mixtape Tour at State Farm Arena on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 10:58:43-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "New Kids On The Block" will make a stop in Lexington for "The MixTape Tour 2022" on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The pop supergroup will be joined by legendary special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

