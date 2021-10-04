'New Kids On The Block' coming to Rupp Arena on June 26, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "New Kids On The Block" will make a stop in Lexington for "The MixTape Tour 2022" on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The pop supergroup will be joined by legendary special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”