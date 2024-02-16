New lead found in search for missing Winchester woman

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's a new lead in the search for a woman who has been missing for more than two decades.

Jane Bousley vanished in October of 2001. Investigators say she left her hair salon in Winchester, headed for Walmart in her silver sedan, and was never seen again.

The case went cold when tips ran dry in 2006.

A group called "Diving for Hope" searched a stretch of the Kentucky River off of Four Mile Road on Friday. They tell us they had to stop the search due to the weather but that they did find a vehicle under the water.

They tell us they'll be taking a piece of the car to Bousley's family to see if it's related. We'll be following the story and bring you updates as we get them.