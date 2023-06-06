Watch Now
New London flight arrives at Cincinnati Airport

British Airways first flight at CVG has landed.jpg
Courtesy British Airways/CVG
British Airways first flight at CVG has landed.jpg
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 08:02:35-04

CINCINNATI (LEX 18) — The inaugural British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport arrived Monday night at CVG in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is the 27th American destination served by British Airways.

Service between Cincinnati and London operates five times a week during the summer flying season and four times a week during the winter flying season.

Summer Schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG)
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays

LHR - CVG Flight #121
4:05 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

CVG - LHR Flight #120
9:30 p.m. – 10:15 a.m. (+1)

Winter Schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG)
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays

LHR - CVG Flight #121
4:00 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.

CVG - LHR Flight #120
8:25 p.m. – 10:10 a.m. (+1)

