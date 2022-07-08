New parking lot planned for the Distillery District

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton announced new parking is coming to the Distillery District.

A 25-space public parking lot will be built near the intersection of Manchester Street and Forbes Road.

“We originally purchased this property as part of Town Branch Trail. When the original alignment of the trail changed we had this property left over,” Gorton said. “The public frequently asks for more parking in the Distillery District. This is a step in the right direction.”

Paving the lot will cost about $195,000 including paving and a connection to Town Branch Trail. The cost will be covered by federal funds.

