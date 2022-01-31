New race track coming to Corbin this fall

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The stadium hosting Super Bowl LVI was built on the site of Hollywood Park, a former horse racing track.

Speaking at a groundbreaking for Kentucky's newest track, Senate Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R) pointed out that while race tracks are closing elsewhere, the sport is expanding in the Commonwealth.

Thayer joined Governor Andy Beshear (D), Senate President Robert Stivers (R), Rep. Tom Smith (R), and officials from Corbin, Knox County, Keeneland, and ECL Racing Management for a special day in Corbin.

The future site Cumberland Run is 75 Buchanan Blvd, just off the Corbin Bypass. Mounds of dirt are being moved in anticipation of the construction that is expected to take up to a year.

"Dadgum, this is a great day," said Rep. Smith.

This day represents the next step in a decade-long effort for Keeneland to bring horse racing to Corbin. Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin pointed out to those officials the track has worked with, along with partner ECL Racing Management.

"This relationship will result in best-in-class facilities, generating millions of dollars for the region and creating a destination that makes us all proud," said Arvin.

"I've not had one person come up to me and said 'don't put a horse track in this community.' Not one in eight years of working on this. And it's because Keeneland was associated with it," said Smith.

In addition to the harness track, Cumberland Run will also feature a restaurant and a venue with 150 historic horse racing terminals. Less than 30 miles south, construction is already underway at Cumberland Mint in Williamsburg. That site features 450 HHR terminals, expanding the reach of Kentucky's signature sporting industry.

"It means if you're coming up I-75, you should stop, and you should spend your money in Kentucky"

Senator Stivers' district covers Knox County, and he sees horse racing enthusiasts stopping off the Corbin exit then looking beyond the track.

"So it's one of the bigger days I've experienced in my career," said Stivers. "Outdoor adventure tourism, ATVs...horseback riding. All the fishing, hunting, and camping."

The track at Cumberland Run should be done in time to conduct a meet this October.

The HHR venue is scheduled to open by January 2023.