New rainbow crosswalks unveiled for Pride Month in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New rainbow crosswalks have hit Lexington on Limestone and Short streets.

Mayor Linda Gorton was downtown Monday to introduce the new crosswalks and celebrate Pride Month.

"They represent belonging," said Jim Gray, former Lexington mayor and current transportation secretary. Gray had the crosswalks painted in 2017, but they needed to be redone after the roads were recently resurfaced. "These crosswalks represent pride and how proud we are of our city -- a welcoming and inclusive city."

One Lexington city official said the hope is to keep the momentum going well beyond Pride Month and all are invited to the pride festival later in September.