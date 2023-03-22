New room opening at Kentucky Children's Hospital for difficult conversations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Children's Hospital celebrated the opening of a new room today. Doctors say it will have a meaningful impact on kids and their families.

It's a space designated for families to hear difficult, and sometimes life-changing information from their health care team.

"From someone who has been a part of delivering bad news before, I can't tell you how sacred that space is," says pediatrician Dr. Scottie Day.

The room will be called the Panda Cares Center of Hope. The development of this new space was in partnership with Panda Express through the Children's Miracle Network.

"This has been underway for quite some time. We've been working on creating a better space so that we can have really difficult conversations with our kids and families," says pediatric psychologist Dr. Meghan Marsac.

Dr. Marsac helps walk children and families through their medical journeys... many times a tough one.

"Some of the information we have to share is really hard. Sometimes we're talking about end of life care. Sometimes we're talking about changes in treatment plans and we need family members to have the time to process themselves," says Dr. Marsac.

Doctors say the room will be used frequently, daily.

