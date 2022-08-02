New scam targets eastern Kentucky flood victims

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced there is a new scam on the rise specifically targeting those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky.

KYTC said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the scam is impersonating the agency through text messages by asking people to validate waivers for driver's licenses.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

KYTC advised not to click on any links.

"The Cabinet may send text messages about Driver Licensing Regional offices, but we do not solicit personal information via text," KYTC said.

Anyone who has submitted any personal information through these links has been asked to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General's website to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.