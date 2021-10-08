New school choice program in Kentucky is unconstitutional, judge rules

(LEX 18) — A judge has ruled against Kentucky's new school choice program.

The Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 563 into law earlier this year. The bill would create a tax-credit scholarship fund in Kentucky. That money could then be used to let kids go to schools other than their local public school.

In his decision, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd said the bill is in violation of the Kentucky Constitution.

"This Court does not dispute that many students and their families, both in public and private schools, could greatly benefit from the financial assistance provided for in this legislation," Shepherd wrote in his ruling. "Yet, the very fact that so many children need additional educational assistance, beyond what is presently funded and appropriated for the public schools, is an indication that we, as a state, may well be falling short of the constitutional mandate of 'an efficient system of common schools' as defined in the Rose case."

In Shepherd's decision, officials will not be allowed to approve the creation of any account granting organizations or education opportunity accounts. They also cannot grant any tax credits to fund either.

Parents in favor of school choice say it would take the financial burden off some families struggling to pay for other types of schools. But public education supporters believe the bill creates a voucher system that takes money away from already underfunded public schools.

Andrew Vandiver, President of EdChoice Kentucky, a group that supports school choice, issued the following statement after the ruling:

"Educational choice has transformed the lives of young people in communities around America. Kentucky students deserve those same opportunities to build a learning environment as unique as they are.



"That's why EdChoice Kentucky and all of the families we represent are disappointed the Franklin Circuit Court broke with judges across the county, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and blocked Kentucky's expansive educational choice program. Stakeholders and legislators invested considerable time and effort to design a workable program that will help Kentucky parents access the right education for their children. Today's ruling represents an unnecessary delay with the potential to leave Kentucky’s students in classrooms that just don't work for them. This is not the end.



"EdChoice Kentucky and our partners will keep fighting to give Kentucky parents the resources they need to move their students to head of the class. We remain confident the Education Opportunity Accounts Act will be upheld on appeal and our next generation will get the financial support necessary to reach for their full potential."

The ruling can be appealed to the Kentucky Supreme Court.