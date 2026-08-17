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New side-by-aide helps rescue patient from soybean field in Somerset

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Somerset Fire Department
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SOMERSET, KY. (LEX News) — Somerset firefighters recently put a newly acquired side-by-side utility vehicle to use during a medical emergency in a rural area of Pulaski County.

According to the Somerset Fire Department, crews were called Monday to assist Somerset-Pulaski County EMS in the 200 block of Grundy Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a patient experiencing a medical emergency in a soybean field about 200 yards from the nearest roadway.

Because of the distance and terrain, emergency crews used the department's new side-by-side vehicle to reach the patient and transport them safely to an awaiting ambulance.

The department shared details of the response in a social media post, highlighting the vehicle's ability to access areas that traditional emergency vehicles may not be able to reach quickly.

Officials did not release information about the patient's condition.

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