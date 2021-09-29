New supergroup 'Mount Westmore' coming to Rupp Arena on Saturday, November 20th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a fan of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, you have the opportunity to see all of them at once... together.

Together, the supergroup known as "Mount Westmore" will perform at Rupp Arena on Saturday, November 20th. The rap artists formed the supergroup in late 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.

The supergroup's debut album is set to be released in late 2021.