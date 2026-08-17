New traffic signal activation on Versailles Road delayed due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Drivers traveling through a busy Lexington intersection will have to wait a little longer for a new traffic signal to become fully operational.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 7 office says full activation of a newly installed traffic signal on westbound U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) for drivers turning left onto southbound New Circle Road (KY 4 Outer Loop) has been postponed because of weather.

The signal was originally scheduled to become fully operational on Monday, Aug. 17. However, KYTC now says activation has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The new signal is located at the intersection of westbound Versailles Road and southbound New Circle Road at mile point 4.51 in Lexington.

The traffic signal was placed in flashing yellow mode earlier this month to allow drivers to become familiar with the new setup. Once fully activated, motorists making the left turn onto southbound New Circle Road will follow standard signal indications, including green arrows and flashing yellow arrows. Drivers should continue to yield to oncoming traffic when the yellow arrow is flashing.

Transportation officials say the signal is intended to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and watch for the new signal configuration when it becomes active later this week.