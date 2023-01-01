New year brings 6% sales tax to dozens of Kentucky services

(LEX 18) — With the new year underway, a slew of changes to Kentucky's tax system are also in the works.

Effective today, over 30 new service categories are now subject to a 6% sales tax.

The changes come after House Bill 8 passed in 2022. The bill lowers income taxes from 5 to 4.5%, but expands sales taxes to a variety of services, from personal fitness training to rideshares to cosmetic surgery and more.

Businesses that provide the new services are required to collect the 6% sales tax from their customers beginning January 1, unless otherwise noted.

Below is a complete list of newly taxed services:

Photography and photo finishing Marketing Telemarketing Public opinion and research polling Lobbying Executive employee recruitment Website design and development Website hosting Facsimile transmission Private mailroom Bodyguarding Residential/nonresidential security system monitoring Private investigating Process server services Repossession of tangible personal property Personal background checks Parking Road and travel services Condo time-share exchange services Short-term rental of space Social event planning and coordination Leisure, recreational and athletic instructional services Recreational camp tuition and fees Personal fitness training Non-medical massage Cosmetic surgery Body modification (piercing, tattoos) Testing services Interior decorating and design Household moving Specialized design (fashion) Lapidary services Labor and services for commercial refrigeration Labor to repair or alter apparel, footwear, watches or jewelry Prewritten computer software access services

You can learn more about the tax changes here.