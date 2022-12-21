New year, new price: Businesses speak up about Lexington parking meter changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new year will bring new prices at parking meters in downtown Lexington.

As expected, not everyone is on board. LexPark says there are of course reasons for the increase.

"We are not taxpayer-funded," said Gary Means, the executive director of LexPark. "The way we are funded is through people paying to park and citations."

Late last week, the organization announced they're increasing hourly rates at meters.

"It kind of felt like a bomb that they dropped on us, honestly," said Brittany Miller, who works downtown. "Most of the businesses down here are just now getting their footing."

Miller is referring to the challenges stemming from the pandemic. This is the second rate increase in 14 years. The last came in 2019. What is now 50 cents an hour will increase to 75 cents.

"We also think it's going to be where they'll be able to find a meter closer because of the turnover that we're creating," said Means.

Means says he understands the frustration. Part of the goal here is to increase turnover for people to park closer. For those working downtown, something still doesn't feel right.

"We can work together and I think this a good opportunity to continue to expand communication about what it looks like to work and visit downtown," said Josh England, who runs the Lexington Farmers Market.

Means says they've heard the concerns. He says they're listening and "evaluating."

As for what they are evaluating, he wouldn't comment further.

Meter enforcement hours are also changing. They'll now be M-F from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking will remain free on Sunday and every day after 9 p.m.

