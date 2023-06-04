Nicholas County authorities investigating overnight deadly crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people, including a teenager, are dead after a single car crash in Nicholas County early Sunday morning.

According to the Nicholas County Coroner, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Myers Road at KY 32 East.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, identified as 20-year-old Gage Gaunce and 17-year-old Nathaniel Clay Welch.

The bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, Paris Police Department and Nicholas County Fire & EMS all responded to the crash.