Nicholasville addiction recovery center expands to offer outpatient center

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Revive Life House in Nicholasville, which is an addiction recovery center, has expanded from offering residential treatment to now having an outpatient treatment center.

It opened in July, during a time when the recovery community really needed the help.

Staff said the pandemic has been especially tough for those in recovery. CDC data backs it up. It said in Kentucky last year, 2,104 people died from overdoses. That is a 53.7% increase from 2019 when 1,369 died.

The new Revive Life House outpatient center hopes to help lower those numbers in the future. It's an expansion of Revive's residential centers which have been around for five years.

It offers wraparound services from counseling to job help.

Clinical program director Michelle Muncy said it's also the first chance for women in recovery to get involved. The existing residential center is for men only. The center also incorporates clients' families into the recovery journey.

"Addiction is not an individual problem it's a family problem and when we're just focusing on the individual we're missing so much more that we need to address," Muncy said.

For client Dustin Harper, it has really worked so far.

"I went from homeless and hopeless to I got a home here and I'm hopeful," Harper said.

He said he has tried to get clean on and off over the years, and this year, he became one of the first clients of Revive's new outpatient recovery center. It's a faith-based center and he said faith is the piece that was always missing before.

"I realized that this was my help," Harper said. "That this was my intervention where I could really find the people to help me fix my life."

He said he still battles his addiction every day and has a long journey ahead, but that he's made a 180, and staff hope to help others do the same.

If you or a loved one are struggling with substance abuse, below are some resources: