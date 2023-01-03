Nicholasville antique shop thriving in new location

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a new year and a classic business has a new home in Nicholasville.

Coach Light Antiques, Art & Auctions recently moved after the old building had been condemned.

"We all felt like this huge black cloud came over us," said Patti Trail.

That's how it felt last summer when they got the bad news about the previous location.

"There had been a Coach Light Antique Store in that building since the late 70s early 80s," she said.

The new location has promise as far as the antiques, art, and the auctions go. The thought of condemning the long-standing tradition, just wasn't an option.

"Nope, we didn't give up," she said. "We knew where there's a will, there's a way, and if it's meant to be, it will happen."

The items in an antique store have stories of their own to share, where the future shines bright.

"Coach Light will live on — it's here, we're going to be here," Trail said.

The new location is at 100 Courchelle Dr in Nicholasville.

