Nicholasville father speaks about baby formula shortage, his need for special formula

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One Nicholasville father of two, Alex Huffman, needs a special formula for his youngest son with a milk protein allergy.

"It's still very, very hard and it being a specialty formula, it's even harder,” says Huffman.

Huffman and his wife have gotten a prescription to find Nutramigen, but insurance doesn't cover the high cost. They have paid around $400 a month. He says fathers haven't been a part of the formula shortage conversation as often.

"I think that fathers are overlooked in general as far as the whole childcare process goes in general," explained Huffman. "Mothers or fathers, it’s just a really hard time right now finding what you need for your child."

With fewer resources for fathers than mothers, the Lexington Leadership Foundation's Fatherhood Initiative aims to do everything it can to provide.

The initiative's Director, David Cozart, says, "Resources for fathers are emerging, but they have not been plentiful here to fore. It's almost like in human services we're a little persnickety about who we serve - and fathers have not always made that list."

This organization is one of the few that primarily work with fathers. Although they haven't provided baby formula directly, leaders share with fathers if there is any type of issue impacting a child.

"In this case formula, we feel like that helping fathers access those resources, just like helping mothers or other caretakers, to access those resources are very important,” says Cozart.

This organization is looking to bridge the gap of needs and expand to help even more fathers across the state. Huffman’s advice to other parents is "anything you can think of try.”

He suggests that parents that need special formulas because their babies have food allergies - try talking with their pediatrician about a prescription.