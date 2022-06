NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Fire Department and Nicholasville Police Department will hold a community pool cool-down event due to the continuation of high temperatures. It will include water being gently sprayed from the hoses and the police department's Copsicle unit handing out popsicles.

The event will take place Wednesday, June 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riney B. Park parking lot.