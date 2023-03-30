Nicholasville man wins $200,000 from $10 scratch-off ticket

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholasville man has won $200,000 after buying a $10 Money Bag Multiplier scratch-off ticket at Prime Star 7.

The man told lottery officials that he plays the Kentucky Lottery daily and jokes about winning.

After purchasing the ticket, he scratched it off in his truck before going into work. That's when he discovered a $20,000 prize and a 10X symbol, meaning he had won the big prize.

Kentucky Lottery

In total shock, the man went into work with the ticket and showed his boss, who reassured him that he had won $200,000. The man then sent a picture of the ticket to his daughter, who didn't believe him because of his jokes about winning.

The man traveled to lottery headquarters in Louisville, where he received a check for $143,000 after taxes.

According to lottery officials, the man plans to retire in a few years and use the money to pay off his house and bills.

Prime Star 7 will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.