Nicholasville mother competes for magazine cover to help pay for son's medical expenses

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Life at home can be a break from the stress of work, and vice versa.

Natalie White was a gymnast growing up, so she has dealt with her share of injuries. Now, a mother of two, she's hoping to land on the cover of a magazine to help care for her family.

"I want them to learn more life lessons and be able to take that into their future," said White, who is a coach at Legacy All Sports in Lexington.

She considers the community there like a second family, from her co-workers to clients.

"It's comforting every day to come in and people are checking in on us, and people are checking on how was his appointment, and stuff like that so it's just good to have the comfort and support of another family here," she said.

At home, White is a mother of two. Her youngest, Crew, is nine months.

"He is scheduled for an ultrasound on his abdomen every three months because this is known to cause tumors in the belly," she said.

Crew was born with a birthmark. While that may not seem like a cause for concern, this one has led to treatment.

"They've fully diagnosed him with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome, which is truly just the malformation but along with the overgrowth, the possibility of tumors, the possibility of him being handicap the rest of his life," White said.

Dedicated to health and fitness, White now is striving to be on the cover of HERS Magazine as part of their Ms. Health and Fitness contest. The prize? $20,000. White says various medical appointments are becoming expensive, on top of treatment in other cities such as Cincinnati and Boston. She says that money would help with the ongoing medical expenses.

"Just the possibility of maybe winning this prize would just be like a good chunk to kind of know we have something in our back pocket," she said.

The prize money is part of the contest. If you want to vote for Natalie, you can learn more about her fitness goals and vote by clicking here.