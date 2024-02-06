Nicholasville Police: Group of elementary students accidentally eats CBD gummies

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are reporting that a small group of elementary school students accidentally ate CBD gummies in Nicholasville on Monday.

The Nicholasville Police Department tells LEX 18 that one of the students brought a container from home, thinking it was candy.

EMS and NPD school resources officers responded to the school upon the discovery of the gummies.

Police say the parents of the children were contacted and picked up their children from the school.

The Poison Control Center suggested that the children be seen at a local hospital for observation out of an abundance of caution.

Police note that the container of gummies was brightly colored and looked like something most children would associate with candy. They urge parents to heed warnings and to keep these types of gummies out of reach of children.